Saturday, Sept. 3 is the 246th day of 2022. There are 119 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 3, 1783, representatives of the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.
Saturday's Birthday: Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 67.
Sunday, Sept. 4 is the 247th day of 2022. There are 118 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.
Sunday's Birthday: Singer Beyonce (bee-AHN’-say) Knowles is 41.
