Today is Saturday, July 2, the 183rd day of 2022. There are 182 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
Today’s Birthday: Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 75.
Today is Sunday, July 3, the 184th day of 2022. There are 181 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.
Today’s Birthday: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.