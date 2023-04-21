Today is Saturday, April 22, the 112th day of 2023. There are 253 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began at noon as thousands of homesteaders staked claims.
Saturday's Birthday: Actor Jack Nicholson is 86.
Today is Sunday, April 23, the 113th day of 2023. There are 252 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.
Sunday's Birthday: Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.