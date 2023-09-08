Today is Saturday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2023. There are 113 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 9, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction, a measure primarily concerned with protecting voting rights; it also established a Civil Rights Division in the U.S. Department of Justice.
Today's Birthday: Actor Adam Sandler is 57.
Today is Sunday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2023. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 10, 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee opened hearings on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Today's Birthday: Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 74.
