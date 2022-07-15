Today is Saturday, July 16, the 197th day of 2022. There are 168 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.
Today’s Birthday: International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 80.
Today is Sunday, July 17, the 198th day of 2022. There are 167 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:In 1862, during the Civil War, Congress approved the Second Confiscation Act, which declared that all slaves taking refuge behind Union lines were to be set free.
Today’s Birthday: Actor David Hasselhoff is 70.
