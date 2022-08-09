Today is Saturday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2022. There are 140 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
Today's Birthday: Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 40.
Today is Sunday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2022. There are 139 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
Today's Birthday: Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 63.
