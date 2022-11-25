Today is Saturday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2022. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.
Today's Birthday: Actor Jessica Bowman is 42.
Today is Sunday, Nov. 27, the 331st day of 2022. There are 34 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he took his own life in October 1985.)
Today's Birthday: TV host Bill Nye is 67.
