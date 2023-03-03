Today is Saturday, March 4, the 63rd day of 2023. There are 302 days left in the year.
Saturday’s highlight in history: In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that caused an angry backlash in the United States.
Saturday's Birthday: Author James Ellroy is 75.
Today is Sunday, March 5, the 64th day of 2023. There are 301 days left in the year.
Sunday’s highlight in history: In 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power.
Sunday's Birthday: Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 71.
