Today is Saturday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2023. There are 337 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
Saturday's Birthday: Actor Alan Alda is 87.
Today is Sunday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2023. There are 336 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1919, the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which launched Prohibition, was certified by Acting Secretary of State Frank L. Polk.
Sunday's Birthday: Actor Tom Selleck is 78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.