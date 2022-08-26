Today is Saturday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2022. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Today's Birthday: Actor Paul Reubens is 70.
Today is Sunday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2022. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Today's Birthday: Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 17.
