Today is Saturday, March 11, the 70th day of 2023. There are 295 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history: In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Today's birthday: Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 89.
Today is Sunday, March 12, the 71st day of 2023. There are 294 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history: In 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.
Today's birthday: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 76.
