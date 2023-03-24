Saturday, March 25, is the 84th day of 2023. There are 281 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1634, English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrived in present-day Maryland.
Saturday's Birthday: Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 89.
Sunday, March 26, is the 85th day of 2023. There are 280 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: In 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.
Sunday's Birthday: Author Erica Jong is 81.
