Today is Friday, July 8, the 189th day of 2022. There are 176 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 8, 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed “The Great Grain Robbery.”)
Today's Birthdays: Writer Anna Quindlen is 70. Actor Kevin Bacon is 64.
