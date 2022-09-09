Today is Saturday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2022. There are 112 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1998, President Clinton met with members of his Cabinet to apologize, ask forgiveness and promise to improve as a person in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
Saturday’s Birthday: Movie director Guy Ritchie is 54.
Today is Sunday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2022. There are 111 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
Sunday’s Birthday: Movie director Brian De Palma is 82.
