Today is Saturday, Aug. 26, the 238th day of 2023. There are 127 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
Today's Birthday: Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 41.
Today is Sunday, Aug. 27, the 239th day of 2023. There are 126 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 27, 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa erupted with a series of cataclysmic explosions. The resulting tidal waves in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait claimed some 36,000 lives in Java and Sumatra.
Today's Birthday: Actor Aaron Paul is 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.