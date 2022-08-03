Today is Thursday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2022. There are 149 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
Today’s Birthday: Former President Barack Obama is 61.
