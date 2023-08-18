Today is Saturday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2023. There are 134 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.
Today's Birthday: Former President Bill Clinton is 77.
Today is Sunday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2023. There are 133 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Aug. 20, 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
Today's Birthday: TV weatherman Al Roker is 69.
