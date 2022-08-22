Today is Tuesday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2022. There are 130 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
Today’s Birthday: Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 78.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 10:28 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.