Today is Saturday, May 27, the 147th day of 2023. There are 218 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1968, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. O’Brien, upheld the conviction of David O’Brien for destroying his draft card outside a Boston courthouse, ruling that the act was not protected by freedom of speech.
Today's Birthday: Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 66.
Today is Sunday, May 28, the 148th day of 2023. There are 217 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On May 28, 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, made up of freed Blacks, left Boston to fight for the Union in the Civil War.
Today's Birthday: Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 79.
