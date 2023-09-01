Today is Saturday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2023. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
Today's Birthday: Actor Keanu Reeves is 59.
Today is Sunday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2023. There are 119 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1976, America’s Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, color photographs of the red planet’s surface.
Today's Birthday: Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White is 37.
