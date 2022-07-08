Today is Saturday, July 9, the 190th day of 2022. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
Today's Birthdays: Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 68. Actor Tom Hanks is 66.
Today is Sunday, July 10, the 191st day of 2022. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England.
Today's Birthday: Actor Sofia Vergara is 50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.