Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2022. There are 70 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
Today's Birthday: Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 60.
Today is Sunday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2022. There are 69 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.
Today's Birthday: Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 63.
