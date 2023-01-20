Today is Saturday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2023. There are 344 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.
Today's Birthday: Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 73.
Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2023. There are 343 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.
Today's Birthday: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 55.
