Today is Saturday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2023. There are 358 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Jan. 7, 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
Today’s Birthday: Actor Nicolas Cage is 59.
Today is Sunday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2023. There are 357 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Today’s Birthday: Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 65.
