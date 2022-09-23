Today is Saturday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2022. There are 98 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 24, 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Virginia.
Today’s Birthday: Actor Ben Platt is 29.
Today is Sunday, Sept. 25, the 268th day of 2022. There are 97 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Sept. 25, 1957, nine Black students who’d been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
Today’s Birthday: Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 39.
