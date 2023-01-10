Today is Wednesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2023. There are 354 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 2020, health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan reported the first death from what had been identified as a new type of coronavirus; the patient was a 61-year-old man who’d been a frequent customer at a food market linked to the majority of cases there.
Today’s Birthday: World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 71.
