Today is Saturday, April 1, the 91st day of 2023. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.
Saturday’s Highlights in History: In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
Saturday's Birthday: Singer Susan Boyle is 62.
Today is Sunday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2023. There are 273 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlights in History: In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
Sunday's Birthday: Actor Michael Fassbender is 46.
