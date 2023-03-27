Today is Tuesday, March 28, the 87th day of 2023. There are 278 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1977, “Rocky” won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards.
Today's Birthday: Country singer Reba McEntire is 68.
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 7:00 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.