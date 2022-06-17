• Saturday, June 18, is the 169th day of 2022. There are 196 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On June 18, 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.
Saturday’s Birthday: Sir Paul McCartney is 80.
• Sunday, June 19, the 170th day of 2022. There are 195 days left in the year. Sunday is Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate after surviving a filibuster.
Sunday’s Birthday: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 58.
