Today is Saturday, April 29, the 119th day of 2023. There are 246 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
Saturday's Birthday: Actor Uma Thurman is 53.
Today is Sunday, April 30, the 120th day of 2023. There are 245 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
Sunday's Birthday: Movie director Jane Campion is 69.
