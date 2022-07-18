Today is Saturday, July 23, the 204th day of 2022. There are 161 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents, escalating into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people were killed.
Today's Birthday: Actor Woody Harrelson is 61.
Today is Sunday, July 24, the 205th day of 2022. There are 160 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
Today's Birthday: Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.