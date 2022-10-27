Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
Today's Birthday: Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 65.
Today is Sunday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2022. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire (zah-EER’), known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
Today's Birthday: Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 41.
