Today is Saturday, Oct. 15, the 288th day of 2022. There are 77 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 15, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Today's Birthday: Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 77.
Today is Sunday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2022. There are 76 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.
Today's Birthday: Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 60.
