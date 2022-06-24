• Saturday, June 25, is the 176th day of 2022. There are 189 days left in the year.
Saturday’s Highlight in History: On June 25th, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
Saturday’s Birthday: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 68.
• Sunday, June 26, is the 177th day of 2022. There are 188 days left in the year.
Sunday’s Highlight in History: On June 26, 1945, the charter of the United Nations was signed by 50 countries in San Francisco.
Sunday’s Birthday: Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is 48.
