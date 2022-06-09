Noah Heyn is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Charlotte Valley Central School. He is the son of Todd and Stacia Heyn of East Meredith.
Considered by his teachers as a leader among his peers, in his junior year, Heyn received the Emerging Leader Award in recognition of his academic record and leadership potential from Wilkes University in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
Heyn was a National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society member.
In the fall, Noah plans to study the culinary arts at SUNY Delhi.
Dylan Waid is salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Charlotte Valley Central School. He is the son of Samona and Todd Waid of Davenport.
As a junior, Waid received the George Eastman Young Leaders Award from the University of Rochester as well as Wilkes University’s Colonel Emerging Leader Award.
Waid was active in student government and served as class vice president for three years. He played varsity basketball, soccer and baseball. In his senior year Waid was honored with the Joseph Beck Award for his participation in interscholastic league competitions, outstanding academic records and service to the community.
He plans to attend study physical education in the fall at college.
