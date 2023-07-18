Justin LaPilusa is valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Laurens Central School. He is the son of Matthew and Tammy LaPilusa.
He received the 2023 LCS Scholar Recognition award and Laurens Teachers Association awards in math and science. He represented LCS at the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Foundation’s NY-East Seminar and its World Leadership Congress. He was also named to the all-star teams for varsity soccer and track.
Active in the instrumental music program, LaPilusa performed as a percussionist in the concert, marching, jazz and pit bands. He also competed in the Sherburne Pageant of Bands, Otsego County Music Educators Association, All County, Area All-Sate and New York State School Music Association events.
LaPilusa enrolled in the ONC BOCES New Visons Engineering program during his senior year, served as class vice president, participated in SkillsUSA and was a mentor in the College for Every Student program.
In the fall he plans to major in mechanical engineering at Syracuse University as a Renee Crown Honors Program student.
- SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization. Its motto is “Preparing for leadership in the world of work.”
James Gaglia is salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Laurens Central School. He is the son of Lou and Mei Gaglia.
Gaglia was a member of the Student Council, Key Club, and band. He also played and participated in marching band at several Sherburne Pageant of Bands competitions and performed with the jazz saxophone quartet. He was also a member of the Laurens Leopards baseball team.
Gaglia plans on studying computer science at SUNY Oneonta in the fall.
