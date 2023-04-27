The town of Hartwick’s 15th Annual Clean Sweep, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Hartwick Town Hall at 103 Town Drive. Clean Sweep will be featured as part of the third annual Hartwick Appreciation Day.
According to a media release, “Clean Sweep will allow town residents to freely dispose of old household furniture, yard trash, and scrap metal.” Hartwick residents can have their items picked up at their homes by a team of volunteers.
Each load will carry a fee of $30. Volunteer availability may affect the timing of the pickup. Those who bring their own items to Town Hall can do so free of charge.
Call Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at 607-386-9769 or email clerk@hartwickny.gov to arrange for a pickup. The service is for Hartwick residents only; proof of residency will be required.
Televisions and other forms of electronics, such as computers, will be accepted at Clean Sweep, and will be charged accordingly, based on the Otsego County fee schedule.
Other items that will be accepted include:
• Mattresses and box springs at a charge of $35 per mattress or box spring.
• Green waste, including leaves, grass clippings and branches less than four feet long. All can be disposed of free of charge, but must be left at the designated area at Wells Avenue on Hatchery Road.
• Tires. Six passenger tires can be dropped off free of charge. Beyond the six tires, there will be a variable fee, starting at $3, based on the size of each tire.
• There will also be a $30-per-unit fee for the drop-off and disposal of appliances that contain freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers.
No hazardous waste or household garbage will be accepted. Glass items will not be accepted.
Hartwick is seeking volunteers to help with Clean Sweep. Those who are interested in volunteering should contact the town clerk.
Clean Sweep will also feature a Yard Sale of items made available through donation. The yard sale will help offset the cost of expenses incurred by Clean Sweep, the release said.
Those with questions about Clean Sweep should contact Bruce Markusen at 607-547-8070 or bmarkusen@hartwickny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.