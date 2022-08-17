A tractor-trailer rollover accident closed part of Interstate 88 in Delaware County for a few hours on Monday morning, Aug. 16.
According to a media release, State Police responded to the accident at exit 9 in the town of Sidney at about 5:41 a.m. after an Old Dominion Freight Line tractor trailer with a rear tandem trailer overturned. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Albany, was not injured, the release said.
The State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Department of Transportation assisted at the scene, the release said.
The right lane was shut down and reopened around 8 a.m.
