Holistic fair to be held in Sidney
SIDNEY — A “New Day” holistic fair featuring at least 15 vendors and a door prize and raffle table will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Club 55 at 55 Union St. in Sidney.
The event will include psychic mediums, tarot card readers as well as practitioners of mind and body wellness.
Admission is $5 per person for those 12 and older. Those 12 and younger may attend for free.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yrnkferd for more information.
Library to screen Tom Hanks movie
SIDNEY — The movie “A Man Called Otto” featuring Tom Hanks will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the Smart Room at Sidney Memorial Library at River St. in Sidney.
The movie is rated PG-13.
Presented by Friends of the Libraries, the free movie will include popcorn and bottled water.
Joker run/walk to benefit center
UNADILLA — The ninth annual Youth for Christ Joker run/walk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1, the Teen Center at 16 Watson St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, the event serves as a fundraiser to support the Youth for Christ Teen Center in Unadilla.
Payment will be $25 for the run and $20 for the walk if postmarked by Friday, March 24. After that fees will $30 for the run and $25 for the walk.
T-shirts will be distributed to the first 60 registrants. All ages are welcome and costumes encouraged.
Call 607-432-0594, email cnyyfco@cnyyfc.org or visit www.cnyyfc.org/learn-more/events for more information and registration forms.
Online registration is available at www.raceentry.com/races/joker-runwalk/2023/register.
Nominees sought for Chamber awards
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Business of the Year and Commitment to Community/Good Neighbor awards to be presented at the group’s annual dinner on Sunday, June 11.
According to a media release, the Business of the Year award is given to a business considered to be a Unadilla Chamber member in good standing and devoted to the Chamber of Commerce and community.
The Commitment to Community/Good Neighbor is given to a non-chamber member who shows dedication to Unadilla through volunteer efforts and works to help make Unadilla a better place.
Email unadillachamber@yahoo.com for more information and to nominate someone by March 30.
Lot deed holders set to meet soon
NORTH AFTON — The annual meeting of North Afton Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the North Afton United Methodist Church on County Road 17 in Afton.
All who have lot deed holders are eligible to vote.
Cemetery group to have election
UNADILLA — The annual meeting of the Evergreen Hill Cemetery Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Town Hall at 1648 State Highway 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, officers and trustees will be elected and rates will be discussed.
The continued removal of dead and or dangerous trees and filling in ruts on the cemetery grounds will serve as the association’s main project for the year.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting.
