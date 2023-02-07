Romantic comedy to be presented
SIDNEY — The 1952 American musical romantic comedy, “Singing in the Rain, will be presented in celebration of Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, along with the classic film presentation, complimentary popcorn and beverages will be provided for the suggested donation of $5.
Bowling tourney set in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Cabin Fever Bowling Tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Galaxy
Bowl at 105 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Registration forms are available at Galaxy Bowl and on its Facebook page.
Sidney preparing for annual battle
SIDNEY — The sixth annual Battle of the Businesses No-Tap Bowling Tournament will be sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at East Main Lanes & Lounge at 1 E. Main St. in Sidney.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneychamberofcommerce for more information.
Call 607-561-2642 or email office@sidneychamber.org to register.
