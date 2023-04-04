Vendors wanted for chamber event
UNADILLA — A call for vendors has been issued for the annual Unadilla Carnival of Sales to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, on Main Street in Unadilla.
A vendor application is posted at facebook.com/CarnivalOfSales/ or may be obtained by emailing the Unadilla Chamber of Commerce at unadillachamber @yahoo.com. The vendor deadline is July 1.
Center schedules April activities
SIDNEY — A number of programs have been scheduled for April at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
At 8 p.m., Friday, April 7, the Open Mic & Spoken Word program will be held for all ages for a $5 per person donation.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, an open acoustic jam will be held for all ages for a $5 per person donation.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, the Sidney United Way will sponsor a breakfast featuring pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage links and homemade hash brown potatoes. The cost will be $8 and children younger than 5 may eat for free.
At 1 p.m. also on Saturday, a Cricut for Beginners class will be taught for $5 per student. The class will also meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
A free Mad Hatter Tea Party is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Rustic Angel Making will be demonstrated at 7 p.m Friday, April 28. for a $10 fee per person.
The Woodshed Prophets will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults and $5 for those younger than 18. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Find the CCC on Facebook for more information.
Daffodil event set for April 29
FRANKLIN — The 2023 Daffodil Jazz Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the home of Tom Morgan and Erna McReynolds at 1077 Otego Road in Franklin.
According to a media release, food and music will be provided in a setting surrounded by 100,000 daffodils.
The event raises funds for Helios Care. RSVPs are requested at helioscare.org/events no later than April 21.
