Library to sponsor Easter Egg Hunt
UNADILLA — An Easter Egg Hunt with prizes will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, in Community Field by the Unadilla Public Library.
Each child will also receive a free book. Children will be divided into three age groups, 1 to 4, 5 to 8, and 9 to 12.
Joker run/walk to benefit center
UNADILLA — The ninth annual Youth for Christ Joker run/walk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 1, the Teen Center at 16 Watson St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, the event serves as a fundraiser to support the Youth for Christ Teen Center in Unadilla.
Fees are $30 for the run and $25 for the walk.
T-shirts will be distributed to the first 60 registrants. All ages are welcome and costumes encouraged.
Call 607-432-0594, email cnyyfco@cnyyfc.org or visit www.cnyyfc.org/learn-more/events for more information and registration forms.
Online registration is available at www.raceentry.com/races/joker-runwalk/2023/register.
Lot deed holders to meet Saturday
NORTH AFTON — The annual meeting of North Afton Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the North Afton United Methodist Church on County Road 17 in Afton.
All lot deed holders are eligible to vote.
Cemetery group to have election
UNADILLA — The annual meeting of the Evergreen Hill Cemetery Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Town Hall at 1648 State Highway 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, officers and trustees will be elected and rates will be discussed.
The continued removal of dead and or dangerous trees and filling in ruts on the cemetery grounds will serve as the association’s main project for the year.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting.
Bainbridge to see Corvettes return
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre & Gallery will welcome back the Corvettes and their Doo Wop Revue at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.
According to a media release from the Jericho Arts Council, the group of five, complete with dark clothing and sunglasses, is dedicated to preserving and performing the music of the 1950’s popularly known as the doo-wop era.
From New Hampshire to New Orleans and Virginia to Vegas, The Corvettes perform with energy described as fresh and new. Their show and comical stage antics have reportedly left many a happy audience screaming for more.
In the tradition of legendary doo-wop revivalists Sha Na Na, every Corvettes show is said to be more than a concert — it’s an all-out doo-wop celebration.
The works of Rachel Hares and Mark Picone will be featured in the Gallery.
General admission tickets are $15.
The doors and Gallery will open at 6 p.m.
Call 607-288-3882 for seat reservations.
Visit jerichoarts.com for more information.
