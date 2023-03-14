Nominees sought for Chamber awards
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 Business of the Year and Commitment to Community/Good Neighbor awards to be presented at the group’s annual dinner on Sunday, June 11.
According to a media release, the Business of the Year award is given to a business considered to be a Unadilla Chamber member in good standing and devoted to the Chamber of Commerce and community.
The Commitment to Community/Good Neighbor is given to a non-chamber member who shows dedication to Unadilla through volunteer efforts and works to help make Unadilla a better place.
Email unadillachamber@yahoo.com for more information and to nominate someone by March 30.
Center schedules March activities
SIDNEY — A greeting card making class will be taught from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, for a $15 fee, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
Participants are asked to email Glisteningwater llc@gmail.com to reserve a seat. A Comedy Night with Dan Viola will follow at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. The doors will open at 7 p.m.
Find the CCC on Facebook for more information.
Roast pork dinner to benefit Scouts
UNADILLA — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla.
The menu will include roast pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn or string beans, beverage, cakes and cookies.
The meal will be $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older, $7 for children 4 to 11 and children 3 and younger may eat for free.
Proceeds will help fund the Scouting program’s activities.
Cemetery group to have election
UNADILLA — The annual meeting of the Evergreen Hill Cemetery Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Town Hall at 1648 State Highway 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, officers and trustees will be elected and rates will be discussed.
The continued removal of dead and or dangerous trees and filling in ruts on the cemetery grounds will serve as the association’s main project for the year.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.