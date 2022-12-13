Cultural Center to host activities
SIDNEY — The following activities and events are scheduled at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
A puppet workshop and performance, 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Cookie decorating with Julie, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Call 607-604-4584 or find them on Facebook for more information.
Legion to host Christmas party
SIDNEY — The Sidney American Legion will host a Christmas party for area children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at its Post at 22 Union St. in Sidney.
Santa will visit, children will receive goody bags and free hot dogs will be served.
Contact Chair Larry Halbert at 607-237-4762 or
larryhalbert7@gmail.com for more information.
Afton to present ‘Wizard of Oz’
AFTON — The drama club at Afton Central School will present the “Wizard of Oz: Young Performers Edition,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, in Margery Secrest Auditorium.
Tickets will be available the door and at $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Movie and craft to be presented
UNADILLA — A holiday movie will be presented along with a Christmas craft activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla. The movie will start at 11:30 a.m. and will include popcorn.
Call 607-369-3131 for more information.
