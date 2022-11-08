Vendors wanted for upcoming event
UNADILLA — Vendor participation is wanted for the Unadilla Historical Association’s holiday bazaar to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Unatego Elementary School.
Call Linda Bickos at 607-369-2614 for more information and to reserve space.
Center organizes November events
SIDNEY — The following activities are scheduled to be held at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St in Sidney.
From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Paint & Sip with Pat for $20.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, key holder project for $10.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, free open jam.
From 8 to 10 pm. Friday, Nov. 18, free open jam.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov 19, cookie decorating with Julie for $10.
Call 607-604-4584 or find the on Facebook for more information.
Vendors sought by 4Towns Forward
Vendors are wanted in Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla for shopping events scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday.
According to a media release from 4Towns Forward, interested vendors are instructed to contact their local chambers of commerce.
Bazaar designed to celebrate season
SIDNEY — A Celebrate the Season bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the United Methodist Church at 12 Liberty St. in Sidney.
Takeout lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday will feature soup, sandwiches and dessert.
Churches organize holiday bazaar
AFTON — A holiday bazaar and bake sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Afton Town Hall at 204 County Road 39 in Afton.
The event is sponsored by St. John’s and St. Agnes churches of Bainbridge and Afton.
Bus chartered for Penn’s Peak show
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Seniors invite adults of all ages to join them on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as they travel to Penn’s Peak entertainment venue in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, for a luncheon and “An Elvis Christmas Show” featuring internationally-known entertainer Ryan Pelton.
According to a media release, Pelton has sung with Celine Dion, played Elvis in the movie, “Hound Dog,” and appeared in the 2014 movie, “The Identical” with Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd and Seth Green. In addition to impersonating Elvis, Pelton is a song writer and will soon release his first album under the name of Blake Rayne.
Passengers will board a Hale Transportation bus at 8 a.m. at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta, and 8:30 a.m. behind McDonald’s in Sidney.
The $145 fee will include a family-style lunch, show and transportation.
The bus will stop at Bingham’s Restaurant in Lenox, Pennsylvania, on the way home. Passengers should be back in Sidney about 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Oneonta.
The reservation deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15, with payment due by Nov. 18. Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information and to make reservations.
Checks are to be made out to Tri-County Senior Center, P.O. Box 275, Sidney, NY 13838. Passengers are asked to include a telephone number where they can be reached and their intended boarding location with their payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.