Fall performances underway locally
BAINBRIDGE — The Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge has begun a fall schedule of performances.
“Blithe Spirit,” the comic play by Noël Coward, will be presented by Out of the Woodwork Players at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14, 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct.16.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Bluegrass band Moonshine Falls will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass will entertain audiences with their brand of bluegrass at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Performances will coincide with exhibits in the Town Hall Theater Gallery. There will be a photography exhibit in October and works by Scott Higby in November.
An Artisan Holiday Gift Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25, 26, and 27.
The Out of Woodwork Players, joined by Sidney Community Band, will present “A Seussical Christmas Carol at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Hosted by the Jericho Arts Council, admission will be by food or cash donation to benefit the Bainbridge and Sidney food pantries.
Visit jerichoarts.com for more information.
Annual walk/run set for October
SIDNEY — The Sidney Warriors and Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions will host the fourth annual 5K walk/run and 10K run from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16. A half-mile color run will start at 2:30 p.m.
The walk/run will start and end at Sidney High School and will be professionally timed for competitive runners. Runners competing in the 10K will run the same course twice.
Awards will be presented based on age group and food, beverages and live music will be part of the event.
Proceeds will be donated to the Sidney Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Catholic Charities.
Online registration has ended. Email Jon Yurka at jyurka@sidneycsd.org for more information and to inquire about late registration.
Painting activity planned at Center
SIDNEY — The Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney has the following events scheduled.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, a class in painting wood pumpkins will be offered for $5 per person. At 8 p.m., the Small Town Big Band will perform for which admission will be $15.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, cookie decorating with Julie will be offered for $10 per person.
A night of comedy with Mike Peters will be presented for $20 per person, also on Saturday, Oct. 22.
A matinee performance of “The Villain’s Mustache” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, by the Catskill Puppet Theater for $5 per person or $20 per family
A free Halloween party for children will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Call 607-604-4584 for more information.
Pop-up market on tap in Sidney
SIDNEY — A Shop Small pop-up vendor market to benefit Delaware Valley Humane Society will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Sidney's Main Street Market Square.
Call 607-563-7780 for more information.
