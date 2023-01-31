Sidney preparing for annual battle
SIDNEY — The sixth annual Battle of the Businesses No-Tap Bowling Tournament will be sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at East Main Lanes & Lounge at 1 E. Main St. in Sidney.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneychamberofcommerce for more information.
Call 607-561-2642 or email office@sidneychamber.org to register.
Bowling tourney set in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Cabin Fever Bowling Tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Galaxy Bowl at 105 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Registration forms are available at Galaxy Bowl and on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.