Rylee Lum Trio to perform Friday
SIDNEY — The Rylee Lum Trio, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
Tickets are available at https://cccsidneyart.booktix.com
Email sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com or find the Center on Facebook for more information.
Center for seniors to have open house
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Seniors will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for the public at its new location in the A.O. Fox Tri-Town campus building at 43 Pearl St. in Sidney.
The Tri-County Senior Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
There will be a coffee hour and monthly meeting at the Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information.
Romantic comedy to be screened
SIDNEY — Friends of the Library will host the free movie “Ticket to Paradise,” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Smart Community Room at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, the 2022 romantic comedy features George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Popcorn and bottled water will be available.
Sidney preparing for annual battle
SIDNEY — The sixth annual Battle of the Businesses No-Tap Bowling Tournament will be sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at East Main Lanes & Lounge at 1 E. Main St. in Sidney.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneychamberofcommerce for more information.
Call 607-561-2642 or email office@sidneychamber.org to register.
