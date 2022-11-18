JAC to sponsor Holiday Market
BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council’s annual Holiday Market featuring new and established artisans will be held at Bainbridge Town Hall at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25 to 27.
Market vendors will also participate in a basket raffle and for every $10 spent, customers will earn raffle tickets.
Pottery, fine and costume jewelry, crocheted and knitted items, baby blankets, holiday décor, ornaments, wreathes, prints, cards and books will be among the merchandise available for purchase.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
UHA organizes bazaar at school
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Historical Association will host a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Unatego Elementary School.
Afton VFW ready to wrap presents
AFTON — Free gift wrapping will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the VFW at 187 Main St. in Afton.
Center to feature holiday gift items
BAINBRIDGE — Holiday-themed vendors will be stationed at the Community Center at 7 Prospect St. in Bainbridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
Center organizes holiday activities
SIDNEY — The following activities and events are scheduled at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St in Sidney.
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
Sunday Breakfast with Santa and craft for children, 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, for $7.
A second holiday bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Catskill Puppet Theater performance of “Sister Rain, Brother Sun,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, for $5 per person or $20 per family.
Puppet workshop and performance, 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17.
Cookie decorating with Julie, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Call 607-604-4584 or find the Center on Facebook for more information.
Gift collection underway in area
SIDNEY — Tri-County Seniors has partnered with Delaware Opportunities to collect useful as well as entertaining gift items for senior citizens this holiday season and is reaching out to the public for its help.
According to a media release, collection boxes will remain at Tri-County Senior Center in the Sidney Civic Center, Conklin Fashions in Bainbridge, Sidney Memorial Public Library, Trackside Dining in Sidney, and Jess F. Howes Building Supplies in Sidney Center through Monday, Nov. 28.
Suggested items include calendars, stamps, scarves, gloves, books, crossword puzzle books, socks, toiletries, flashlights, small blankets, and gift cards to Walgreens, Rite Aid or Walmart. All items should be new or unopened. Items collected will be distributed to seniors through the Delaware Opportunities home meal delivery program.
Parade in Sidney to include Santa
SIDNEY — The annual Holly Jolly parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec, 2, and will be followed by a tree lighting ceremony in Sidney. Featured in the parade will be floats, vehicles and Santa, who later will be at his headquarters at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
Christmas musical to be presented
BAINBRIDGE — The Out of Woodwork Players, joined by Sidney Community Band, will present “A Seussical Christmas Carol at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Hosted by the Jericho Arts Council, admission will be by food or cash donation to benefit the Bainbridge and Sidney food pantries.
Visit jerichoarts.com for more information on these and other events.
