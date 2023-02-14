Center to present two February shows
SIDNEY — A Comedy Night featuring Steve Van Zandt will be held at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; and a performance by country singer Rylee Lum, will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Tickets are available at https://cccsidneyart.booktix.com.
Email sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com or find the Center on Facebook for more information.
Breakfast to be held for veterans
BAINBRIDGE — A breakfast for veterans will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Bob’s Diner at 26 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
All area veterans are invited to attend. A representative from the Binghamton VA Clinic will attend to explain the services it offers and answer questions.
The Bainbridge American Legion will provide coffee and donuts. Those who wish may order a full breakfast from the diner.
Community dinner set for Thursday
SIDNEY — A Share the Bounty community dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Sacred Heart Parish Center at 15 Liberty St. in Sidney.
Hosted by the Future Farmers of America chapter at Sidney Central School, the meal will included pulled pork, stuffing, gravy, roasted potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce and cake. All are welcome.
Center for seniors to have open house
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Seniors will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for the public at its new location in the A.O. Fox Tri-Town campus building at 43 Pearl St. in Sidney.
The Tri-County Senior Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
There will be a coffee hour and monthly meeting at the Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information.
Romantic comedy to be screened
SIDNEY — Friends of the Library will host the free movie “Ticket to Paradise,” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Smart Community Room at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, the 2022 romantic comedy features George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Popcorn and bottled water will be available.
Sidney preparing for annual battle
SIDNEY — The sixth annual Battle of the Businesses No-Tap Bowling Tournament will be sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at East Main Lanes & Lounge at 1 E. Main St. in Sidney.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneychamberofcommerce for more information.
Call 607-561-2642 or email office@sidneychamber.org to register.
